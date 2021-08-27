Live Music This Weekend; Arts Events; Updates from Local Theatres; Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

Happening Friday, August 27 you can kick back and celebrate summer with free live music on the Momentary Green. For this week’s concert, the Momentary and Al Bell Presents bring you “Gospel Music – Black and White”, featuring rock and soul music by The Racy Brothers and Sean Michel. Per CDC guidelines the Momentary is requiring all visitors and staff 2 and up to wear face coverings indoors and for their outdoor programs. They will provide a mask if you don’t have one. The concert is free. No registration is required. Doors open at seven p-m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturdays, you can support local artists by heading to downtown Bentonville for their Art Market. There is beautiful, unique fine art for sale from nine a-m to one p-m. You’ll find the art market just across from the downtown square. And, if you are an artists interested in participating in the Art Market, we will provided contact information for you on our website.

Fresh off the presses, here’s some information from Arts Live Theatre. They have just released their fall line up of classes and productions. They have both virtual and in-person options for students ages 6 all the way through seniors in high school. Plus, the shows that you can audition for this year include titles you’ll recognize like “The Hobbit,” “Lord of the Flies,” “The Little Mermaid,” and more. Classes begin the week of September 20.

Sticking with theatre news, TheatreSquared has just released the cast list for their highly anticipated upcoming world premiere of “Designing Women.” The debut cast for the show includes actors from stage and screen. The show has been reimagined for the stage is being directed by the original director and executive producer of the original television show, Arkansan Harry Thomason. Thomason’s wife Linda Bloodworth Thomason has penned the script. In-Person performances begin September 22 with hi-definition streaming available on October 1. Tickets are on sale now.

Finally, happening on Sunday, August 29, a virtual art workshop from Crystal Bridges. Join them for this afternoon exploring color, shape, and texture in two-dimensional design! If you register for this workshop, you’ll need to pick up your art box from the museum in order to participate. The cost is $32 for members and $40 for non-members.