Live Music, Trail Running, & Creative Writing – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The Fayetteville Roots Festival is hosting a concert on Tuesday, January 18 at Roots HQ in downtown Fayetteville and the featured band is fireside collective. Quickly blazing a name for themselves with their progressive approach to American folk music, Fireside Collective delights listeners with memorable melodies and contemporary songwriting. Tickets begin at just twenty dollars and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

Calling all creative writers, Crystal Bridges wants to see you on Wednesday, January 19 for an evening of topical discussion and creative writing—all from the comfort of home! Their virtual event titled “Write Now – Emotional Biographies” will be led by Fayetteville-based fiction writer Megan Downey. Beginner-friendly, this workshop is open to writers of all experience levels—all you need is something to write with and a love of language and art!

A reminder that the City of Fayetteville’s annual cold weather trail running race returns to Kessler Mountain Regional Park. The Frozen Toes 5K & 15K Trail Run is perfect for runners looking to transition from a 5K or 10K to a longer distance OR for those who want to try their first trail running race. The race takes place on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. The 5k is $30 while the 15k is $35.

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas returns to Walton Arts Center this weekend with a performance of Phoenix Ascending. The performance will feature Heather Schmidt on piano. Speaking of the piece, the Symphony’s Music Director Paul Hass says that it’s an iconic piece in Mexico, but “…in the U.S., hardly anyone knows it, but we hope that’s about to change. It’s a fantastic ride through the Mexican sound world, and absolutely thrilling to listen to and experience.”

Make plans now to join NWA Girl Gang Thursday, January 27 for their first event of 2022. Registration is required for this event. It’s happening at The Matrix Racquet Club in Lowell and they will have Pickleball and Tennis Social. NWA Girl Gang is a non-profit that aims to provide inclusive and accessible opportunities to women and nonbinary individuals of ALL abilities. The event will include guided pickleball play and a tennis clinic. Everything will be provided including snacks and drinks.