Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Southern Food Co. has teamed up with Fayetteville Animal Services to raise money, gather donations, and help find fur-ever homes for their adoptable animals! 10% of all sales this Thursday, will be donated towards the shelter – also on Thursday you can stop by to meet some of the dogs that are available for adoption ! Another way you can give back is by dropping off donations at Southern Food Co. on Weddington in Fayetteville until Thursday!

Sticking with animals, if you’re looking to give back, head to Springdale Animal Services today for Animal Shelter Volunteer Day. You can help dogs on 24 hour lockdown get some fresh air and exercise and treats! You’re also encouraged to take pictures for social media to help the animals find their fur-ever homes! The event starts at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21 and is being put on my the local chapter of the global “Animal Save Movement.”

Tickets are on-sale now for TheatreSquared’s new show “Tiger Style.” In-person performances of the show run from this Wednesday through to April third. And then a digital stream of the production will be offered beginning March fifteenth. The play is a hilarious new comedy that examines race, parenting, and success with wit and sharp humor.



All Poets, Artists, Rappers, Motivational Speakers, Dancers, and Instrument Players, are invited out to My-T-by-Design in Fayetteville Friday, February 25 for “Speak Your Jewel!” Poetry, Music & Paint Night. If you have something to say, the stage is ready for you to SPEAK YOUR JEWEL. It’s $5 to attend and $20 to attend and paint. The event goes down on Friday, February 25 from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Honeycomb Kitchen in Rogers is always offering classes for you to kick your cooking up a notch. Most of their classes are sold out all the way through mid-March, but they do have some availability for their Gluten-Free cooking class on March 2nd. Their is high demand for gluten-free dishes Chef Matt Cooper wants to teach you how to make some delicious food, but how to focus on how to live and navigate this diet. The cost is seventy-five dollars. If you’re interested, register now for this session before it sells out.