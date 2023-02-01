Watch as Bo Counts (Pinpoint, Fayetteville) joins Good Day NWA to provide not one, but two warm cocktails to keep you toasty on cold winter nights. The first is a traditional Irish Coffee. Bo says to ditch the Reddi Whip and instead focus on frothing heavy cream.

The second cocktail is a Hot Toddy. An cocktail making it’s way to the Western world from the country of India where the original recipe has more in the way of spices that our American taste buds are used to.

Counts says that it’s the attention to details on both cocktails that will elevate the sipping experience.