Local Breweries & Music Featured at Brews & Tunes in Downtown Springdale

On Saturday, October 16, head to Downtown Springdale after you’ve cheered for the Hogs at homecoming.
Watch as Jill Dabbs joins Good Day NWA with a breakdown of what you can expect, what bands you will see, and which breweries are participating at Brews & Tunes.
- Saturday, October 16
- Walter Turnbow Park | Springdale
- 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Featured Brews:
- Bike Rack Brewing Co
- Hawk Moth Brewery & Beer Parlor
- Black Apple Hard Cider
- Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co.
- Lost Forty Brewing
- Featured Tunes:
- DJ RS
- Rock and Blues music from SHIPP
- NWA based reggae band Irie Lions
*Please note: the Bonfire on Friday, October 15 has been moved from the Rodeo Grounds to Shiloh Square due to the weather.
**Sponsored Content