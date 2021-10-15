Local Breweries & Music Featured at Brews & Tunes in Downtown Springdale

On Saturday, October 16, head to Downtown Springdale after you’ve cheered for the Hogs at homecoming.

Watch as Jill Dabbs joins Good Day NWA with a breakdown of what you can expect, what bands you will see, and which breweries are participating at Brews & Tunes.

Brews & Tunes

  • Saturday, October 16
  • Walter Turnbow Park | Springdale
  • 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Featured Brews:
    • Bike Rack Brewing Co
    • Hawk Moth Brewery & Beer Parlor
    • Black Apple Hard Cider
    • Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co.
    • Lost Forty Brewing
  • Featured Tunes:
    • DJ RS
    • Rock and Blues music from SHIPP
    • NWA based reggae band Irie Lions

*Please note: the Bonfire on Friday, October 15 has been moved from the Rodeo Grounds to Shiloh Square due to the weather.

