American Ninja Warrior Junior returns for a new season today!

As you’re watching young competitors take on challenging obstacle courses, look out for a familiar face…Joseph “JG Rock” Rouse.

Rouse, a Fayetteville native, will be competing on this season of the popular show. Watch as he joins Good Day NWA to talk about his experience.

You can stream the first two episodes of the season streaming on the PeacockTV app.