Local teacher takes baking talents and groovy mustache to Food Network

Nothing says Christmas time like baking holiday cookies and one local teacher is taking his talents and very distinguished mustache to the national stage.

Dylan Hale, is a teacher at Old High Middle School in Bentonville and recently competed during Season 4 of the Food Network’s hit show ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge‘ all while aiming to impress the judges and win a $10,000 prize.

Watch as Mr. Hale joins Good Day NWA with details on his experience.

Mr. Hale made maple bacon shortbread cookies for the “Christmas Cookie Challenge”

Old High Middle School students celebrate Mr. Hale Day

For more on Hale’s Maple Bacon Shortbread cookie from the show, please see the recipe below: