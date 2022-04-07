The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is committed to providing a safe haven for school aged children in the area. The organization is gearing up to celebrate its 2022 Youth of the Year Gala.

Watch as Holden Jeffries and the CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Benton County, Matt Taliaferro, join Good Day NWA with details on the gala and what makes their Benton County Clubs so special.