Fans of “New Amsterdam” have seen Doctor Floyd Reynolds at his worst, the show is currently in Season 4 as the doctor is finding himself in a tricky situation with a colleague.

Watch as Jocko Sims (Doctor Reynolds on “New Amsterdam”) joins Good Day NWA with details about what viewers can expect from the show and the love predicament in which his character now finds himself.

You can follow Jocko’s Character Dr. Reynolds’ story unfold Tuesday nights on “New Amsterdam” on KNWA.