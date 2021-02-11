Love is in the Air and on the Screen for the “Valentine’s Fresh Love Fest”

Fayetteville Film Fest is a cultural leader in our region, and they are more than just a festival. They are now offering year-round film programming.

Watch as Co-Director Russell Sharman joins Good Day NWA to speak about their first event of 2021, “Valentine’s Day Fresh Love Fest.” The event includes the virtual screening of three short films and a virtual Q & A session with filmmakers.

Speaking of other upcoming events, Russell says “we are cooking up something for the end of this month to celebrate Black History Month.”

Valentine’s Day Fresh Love fest is Monday, February 15 at 6:30 p.m.

