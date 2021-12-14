Ludacris, Tim McGraw Coming To NWA Plus More Local Events

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.
Does the holiday season bring out your creativity? If you answered yes, then here’s an event for you. New Province Brewing Company is partnering with Alexander Baking Company for a holiday cookie decorating event on Thursday, December 16 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Pre-order you kit today for $25, it includes cookies to decorating, icing and two pours of any NPBC draft beer.
Here’s some exciting concert news, Ludacris will serve NWA with some ‘Southern Hospitality’. The rapper and actor will be performing at JJ’s live on Saturday, January 29. Tickets are on sale and start at $70.
Ludacris is not the only performer heading to NWA, ‘It’s Your Love’ that’s bringing Grammy winner Tim McGraw to the Walmart AMP. The superstar is kicking off his North American tour on April 29.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17, at 10:00 a.m.
As a reminder nominations for our Woman of the Year award are now open. Help us recognize those who lead and inspire.
