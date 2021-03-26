Make it Rain! – A Science Experiment for the Whole Family

"Sesame Street" is introducing two new characters: a black father and son. That story is kicking off our trending stories in Hot Topics.

The two puppet characters, Wes and Elijah, were introduced in a short video created by the nonprofit educational organization behind the long-running show. Sesame Workshop says it's part of an effort to help children understand racial literacy. In the video, Elmo wants to know why Wes's skin is brown, so his father Elijah explains the concept of melanin and skin color. Additional new resources to support families who want to discuss race and racism with their children are also being released as part of Sesame Workshop's "Coming Together" Series.