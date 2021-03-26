Make it Rain! – A Science Experiment for the Whole Family

Here is an experiment that’s simple and easy to do with the kids over Spring Break! Plus, you can make it rain in your own home. Watch as Meteorologist Alexander Williams makes it rain in the studio.
Ingredients:
- Food Coloring
- Water
- A Clean Jar
- Shaving Cream
- Plastic Pipettes
Procedure:
- Fill jar 3/4 of the way up with cool water.
- Take your shaving cream and fill up the last 1/4 of the jar creating your cloud.
- Mix your food coloring in a cup with some water.
- Take the pipettes and fill them with the food coloring solution.
- Pour the colored water onto the top of your cloud.
- Repeat until the solution reaches the bottom of the shaving cream and starts to fall into the cool water.
- Observe what happens
Here’s what is happening.
The solution needs to saturate the shaving cream before it starts to fall into the mug. In the same way, the atmosphere needs to saturate 100% before the rain can reach the ground. In fact, if you pay close attention when the solution first starts to fall, you will observe that the food coloring stays close to the cloud base. When this happens in the atmosphere, it’s called “virga.”