If you are looking to impress your significant other you might consider an elevated cocktail. Watch as Good Day NWA’s Jason Suel makes 2 cocktails.

This first called a Whale You Be Mine because it features Gray Whale Gin.

Gray Whale Gin is the fastest growing, award-winning gin with a mission of ocean conservation. Every purchase of Gray Whale Gin gives back to 1% for the Planet and Oceana, the largest organization in the world devoted to ocean conservation. It’s perfected with sustainable sourced and wild harvested botanicals foraged along the migratory path of gray whales.

Whale You Be Mine by Gray Whale Gin Ingredients: o 2 oz Gray Whale Gin o 5 oz blood orange juice Instructions: o Shake with ice o Strain over ice o Top with soda water o Garnish with blood orange slices

The second cocktails is a twist on a Whiskey Daisy. It also involves fruit, but features this Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon. If you are unfamiliar this bourbon, it’s made in Tennessee and has been racking up awards around the world… 21 awards just since 2020! Fun fact: Bib & Tucker takes its name from the phrase commonly used to describe your finest attire in the 1880s.

Whiskey Daisy by Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon Ingredients: o 2 oz Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon o 1/2 tbsp sugar o 2 or 3 dashes of lemon juice o 1 dash of lime juice o .5 oz Yellow Chartreuse Instructions: o Shake with all ingredients (besides yellow chartreuse) with ice o In a cup, line a few berries at the bottom of the cup top with crushed ice o Strain contents of shaker o Top with Yellow Chartreuse o Garnish with a few berries on top

You can find both of these spirits wherever fine liquors are sold!