“March” into September | Fayetteville Public Library Welcomes Renowned Illustrator

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Fayetteville Public Library is “marching” into the month of September with a purpose. Indeed, their book of the month is actually a trilogy titled “March.”

The series are graphic novels by late congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Watch as the books’ illustrator & National Book Award Winner Nate Powell joins Good Day NWA to talk about the book series and it’s impact, Kelly Haley from the Fayetteville Public Library also talks about library programming and how they are strengthening our community. There are plenty of events where you can get involved with the library in the month of September.

Gathering of the Groups

  • Fayetteville Public Library
  • Friday, September 17
  • 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Featuring Nate Powell

*Sponsored Content

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Trending Stories