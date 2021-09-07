“March” into September | Fayetteville Public Library Welcomes Renowned Illustrator

The Fayetteville Public Library is “marching” into the month of September with a purpose. Indeed, their book of the month is actually a trilogy titled “March.”

The series are graphic novels by late congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Watch as the books’ illustrator & National Book Award Winner Nate Powell joins Good Day NWA to talk about the book series and it’s impact, Kelly Haley from the Fayetteville Public Library also talks about library programming and how they are strengthening our community. There are plenty of events where you can get involved with the library in the month of September.

Gathering of the Groups

Fayetteville Public Library

Friday, September 17

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Featuring Nate Powell

*Sponsored Content