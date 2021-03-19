March Madness Preview with PTN’s Alyssa Orange

Friday, March 19 is an exciting day not just for Northwest Arkansas, but for our the entire state as the Men’s Arkansas Razorback Basketball Team takes the court at the NCAA Tournament.

Watch as Pig Trail Nation’s Alyssa Orange joins Good Day NWA to breakdown the matchup with Colgate University and provide a little history of the Hogs in the Big Dance.

“This team is primed to make a really big run, and if they continue on this trend that they’re going on where they’re doing things that the guys in the 90s did, I think it’s a good sign,” Orange said.

Tip off for the Hogs vs. Colgate is Friday, March 19 at 11:45am. You can watch the game on tru TV.