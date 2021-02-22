The March of Dimes is on a mission to support moms and babies, and you can help the organization by joining a panel featuring moms sharing their experiences.

Watch as Good day NWA is joined by Heather McIntyre Froud. Heather is the VP of Sales on the Global Walmart Meals and Beverages Team at Campbell’s. She’s also a featured panelist at the upcoming event and March of Dimes Volunteer.

Heather lost her son at week 39 at the hospital and volunteers with the March of Dimes to give “moms and babies the best start to a best future.”