The weather is going to be perfect to lace up your skates and join the Arkansas Roller Skate Crew for a parade at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 All wheels are welcome from skates, skateboards, bicycles and more to have some fun. Skaters will hand out candy and beads. The starting point for the parade will be Walker Skate Park in Fayetteville. You are asked to come in our best Mardi Gras themed costume, so bust out your bold colors and sparkles as you skate around town.

Live music events are coming back full force. Fayetteville Roots has released the dates and performers for the upcoming concerts. “Rachel Baiman with Vivian and Riley” will perform tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ROOTS HQ is located on the southeast corner of the Fayetteville Square, in a historic 1880’s building that was home to the Guisinger Music House from 1924 to 1981. The ROOTS HQ plays host to intimate listening room concerts, jam sessions, and workshops year-round. Tickets for their upcoming concerts are on sale now.

Public Tours at 21C Museum-Hotel in Bentonville are back! Curious about contemporary art? You can learn about 21c Bentonville’s newest exhibition, “Truth or Dare,” and the artists behind it all. Tours are available every Thursday starting Thursday March 3. Meet in the lobby at 5:30 p.m. to explore. Tours are free and all are welcome.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Perspectability is presenting the award winning documentary film “In a Different Key.” The film is a true story of love, autism, and the fight to belong and will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers Caren Zucker and John Donvan This film viewing is free of charge, but tickets are required. KNWA Cheif Meteorologist Dan Skoff is set to emcee the event which takes place on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Bentonville West High School Performing Arts Center.

