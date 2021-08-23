Maria Fassi Launches Initiative to Support Golfing for All

Watch as Razorback Golfer and LPGA Pro Maria Fassi joins Good Day NWA along with Randy Hurban from First Tee NWA to share details on an exciting event.

Maria Fassi, former Razorback golfer, and current LPGA professional had a vision of inclusion for kids of ALL abilities within the game of golf. With this vision, combined with her heart for kids, Fassi’s Friends was formed.

This program will offer inclusive and adaptable clinics to youth with opportunities geared to allow any child to be able to participate. The Maria Fassi Foundation is excited for First Tee NWA to be the home of Fassi’s Friends!

Fassi’s Friends Kickoff

Wednesday, September 22

Top Golf | Rogers

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Meet & Greet with Maria

Online Auctions

Kid-Friendly Contests

*There are limited bays for purchase. Please call Brian at (479) 220-8082 to reserve a bay.