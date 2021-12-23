Mariah Carey Celebrates Musical Milestone & Marvel Fans Get Christmas Gift – Hot Topics

Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by “An Officer and a Gentleman” at Walton Arts Center.

Turns out humans aren’t the only one’s who know Carey’s classic tune “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Listen as her pups belt out their own rendition of the song! Carey is celebrating one billion streams of the chart topping hit on Spotify. She even has a special menu at McDonald’s

Marvel fans were treated to an early Christmas present courtesy of Doctor Strange. Check out the teaser for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Fans will notice a few familiar faces from the first Doctor Strange movie as well as an appearance from Wanda the Scarlet Witch. The new Doctor Strange films hits theaters next spring.

