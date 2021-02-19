Mars Rover Touches Down; New to Streaming; Easter Looks Bright – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA chats about some trending stories in Hot Topics!

Good Day NWA previously chatted with Jim Reuter from NASA about the Perseverance Rover landing. He said it was an emotional day for the team. After traveling hundred of million of miles, the Perseverance Rover performed it’s most crucial feat…landing. When the spacecraft entered the Mars atmosphere, a parachute and jetpack were used to slow the spacecraft. The rover landed on the Jezero Crater on the Martian surface. Soon after the landing, images from the red planet were beamed back to Earth. The rover will now set-out on NASA’s most ambitious mission yet…to find out if life ever existed on Mars.

If weekends at home mean movie time for your family, then we have a few for you to checkout. We know superheroes come in many forms from Superman to Batman. In a new film streaming on Disney+ a super squirrel is saving the day. “Flora & Ulysses” is based on the award winning book about Flora who loves comic books. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora discovers the squirrel possesses unique superhero powers. The pair set off on fun adventures with a few complications along the way that ultimately change Flora’s life, and her outlook, forever.

Save the date for this next film. Here’s a look at “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Your family will be transported to the fantasy world where humans and dragons once lived together long ago in harmony but an evil force changed all that. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and Raya is on a mission to track down the legendary Last Dragon to restore peace to the fractured land. “Raya and the Last Dragon features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Daniel Dae Kim & Sandra Oh to name a few, and is set to hit theaters on March 5. You can stream it on Disney+ with premier access the same day for $29.99 with a Disney+ subscription

With Easter on the way, a cuddly collaboration is in the works. Build-A-Bear Workshop and Peeps are teaming up. You can make your own peeps Build-A-Bear Bunny. The limited edition bunnies are available in four colors: pink, yellow, blue and rainbow. If you want to dress up your furry friend, you can add a variety of clothing and accessories. You can create the bunny using the online bear builder and have your new furry friend delivered or pick up at your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop.