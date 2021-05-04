Marvel’s Mega Trailer and May the 4th…

Did you see the Marvel MEGATRAILER? What movies are you excited to see?

Marvel studios is breaking the internet…again!!

Gearing up for movie theatres reopening, Marvel dropped a new MEGATRAILER!!!! The massive MCU phase 4 preview includes release dates for highly anticipated films including the sequel to “Black Panther” titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Academy Award-Winning Director Chloé Zhao’s “The Eternals” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The anticipated release dates are as followed:

• Black Widow (2021) Release Date: Jul 09, 2021

• Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) Release Date: Sep 03, 2021

• Eternals (2021) Release Date: Nov 05, 2021

• Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Release Date: Dec 17, 2021

• Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022) Release Date: Mar 25, 2022

• Thor: Love And Thunder (2022) Release Date: May 06, 2022

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2 (2022) Release Date: Jul 08, 2022

• The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2 (2022) Release Date: Nov 11, 2022

• Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Release Date: Feb 17, 2023

