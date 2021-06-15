Master Chef Dorian Hunter to Feed Your Soul at Annual Juneteenth Celebration

This year’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration is going to feed your soul, and who better to lead those efforts than a Master Chef!

Watch as Chef Dorian Hunter, Season 10 winner of Master Chef, joins Good Day NWA and provides one recipe which she will feature for Juneteenth. Chef Hunter speaks about how food can bring people together.

The Juneteenth Celebration is a virtual event on Saturday, June 19 at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will also feature Singer\Songwriter Eric Benet, Pro-Bowl Safety Malcolm Jenkins & Grammy Music Educator of the Year Dr. Jeffrey Murdock from the University of Arkansas.