Joining the show is a cute pup who is very much on his way to stardom!

Wendy Wickersham and her dog Gordon join Good Day NWA to share their story and encourage people to go vote in People Magazine World’s Cutest Rescue Dog contest!

You can vote at the link above for Gordon until tomorrow, September 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Be sure to follow Gordon on Instagram for all of his latest updates!