Meet Local & National Authors at “We Write for You II”

From books tackling the STEM field to addressing how kids can build confidence in themselves, the Phi Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is hosting an event where you can meet local and national authors.
The event is a great way to celebrate Black History Month. Watch as Myra McKenzie-Harris, Judy Casey, Ashley Franklin, Imani Grant & Derrick Barnes join Good Day NWA to talk about the second annual “We Write for You” event.
- Saturday, Feb. 6
- 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Free Virtual Event
- RSVP Required