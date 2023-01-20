We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards. Creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

Our first shout-out is going to our team here at KNWA and students at Bob Folsom Elementary. The team visited Mrs. Storlie’s third-grade “EAST” students. EAST stands for—- education accelerated by service and technology. The students find problems in the school and community– and work to solve them. The class also shared a newscast that was created for their Folsom news station.. where they share upcoming community events and what’s on the lunch menu for the day.

Our next shoutout goes to the team at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. The team welcomed its first rescue of 2023. A female African serval was rescued from a farm near Ava, Missouri. How this exotic cat came to live on a remote rural farm is a mystery.

This is one we mention all the time…you can give our local educators the ultimate shoutout.

Nominations for our Golden Apple Award are open. Each month during the school year we recognize a teacher, coach, bus driver, or school counselor who’s doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom. To nominate someone for the Golden Apple Award submit your nomination, in 100 words or less here.