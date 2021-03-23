Mike Tyson News, Free Donuts, & What Video Games Make the Hall of Fame – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA discuss some Hot Topics including a new series is on the way that promises to be a knockout.

Mike Tyson is getting in the TV drama ring against himself. The boxing great said he’s producing a limited series starring Jamie Foxx. In a statement Tyson said in part “I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time.” He says he looks forward to creating a series that not only captures his professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains. Last November Tyson launched the Legends Only League with his exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. The pay-per-view event included other bouts and music acts.

We’ve caught a bit of March Madness in studio, and having a little fun creating brackets of our own. Our Assistant New Director Stephanie Ashley created a Marvel bracket where the best movies are going head to head. In the final four bracket. “Infinity War” is facing off against “Thor: Ragnarok,” and “Avengers: Endgame” is up against “Captain America: Civil War.”

Krispy Kreme wants to encourage more people to get the Covid vaccine and they are offering a sweet incentive. Customers who show up with a valid Covid vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme store will get a free original glazed doughnut, no purchase is necessary. The offer is good until the end of the year. The chain says the promotion is long term for a reason, as not everyone is eligible for a vaccine yet.

The Strong’s World Video Game Hall of Fame announced the12 finalists for induction this May. This year’s nominees run from classics to much newer games and include Animal Crossing, Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, Tron, and Where in the World is Carmen San Diego? to name a few. Fans can vote for their favorite finalists through Thursday, March 25 as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot . The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony by the Strong Museum on May 6.

Looking for that April First Fool’s Joke that is sure to grab everyone’s attention at the office? Well, Jell-o may have an answer for you. The company has created a kit that includes everything you need to pull off a fully edible, tasty version of the iconic stapler prank, made famous in an episode of “The Office.” Check this link for your chance to enter to receive the limited-edition prank kit and make Jim Halpert proud.