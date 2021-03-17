Mint Chocolate Milkshake for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is March 17. It is also known as the Feast of Saint Patrick. The day commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. March 17 marks the assumed date of Saint Patrick’s death 15-hundred years ago. Celebrations usually involve parades and festivals, but that is not the case this year due to the pandemic.
Good Day NWA, inspired by the festivities, creates a Mint Chocolate Milkshake to celebrate. The easy-to-make recipe is below.
St. Patrick’s Day Inspired Milkshake
Ingredients:
- Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
- Milk
- Chocolate Syrup
- Whipped Cream
- Optional – Bailey’s Irish Cream
- Optional – Mint Candy/Cookies
Process:
- Combine all those ingredients in a blender until you get your desired consistency.
- Drizzle chocolate syrup inside your glass.
- Pour milkshake into glass.
- Top with candies or cookies and enjoy.