Miracle on 2nd Street Returns; Unique Gift Ideas; Ice Skating – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

A Bentonville Christmas themed pop-up bar is back. Miracle on 2nd Street returns to Undercroft starting Tuesday, November 23 at 4:00 p.m. The bar has been transformed into a vintage holiday wonderland. Guests 21+ can enjoy two spaces including a heated tent area around The Preacher’s Son patio, and festive drinks like “Bad Santa” and the “Christmapolitan.” Reservations are required to attend. Miracle on 2nd Street is open through December 31.

On Saturday, November 26, Bentonville’s 3rd Annual Winter Market will take place on the square. The event is set to last all day from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. There are many different local vendors and artists selling their goods. This is a great way to support small businesses. Plus, they will also have a free kids Christmas Workshop. So, there’s something the whole family can enjoy.

Let’s keep talking gift ideas. If you’re seeking something artists and unique to Northwest Arkansas, have you considered a trip to Terra Studios? You might remember that the was closed for an 18-month hiatus. They did re-open again earlier this fall and now art lovers of all kinds can rejoice because there’s nowhere on Earth like Terra Studios, and the non-profit’s recently refreshed team is ready to help you find your happy place. Terra Studios boasts several new features and as far as gifts are concerned, you can find everything from pottery to jewelry and their trademark Blue Birds of Happiness.

With all the build up to Thanksgiving on Thursday, you might be looking for something to do with your family on Friday, November 26 . Well, the Jones Center in Springdale is offering All-Day Ice Skating. The ice rink will have extended hours on Friday. They will be open to the public from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The cost is $5 + $2 for skate rental if you need that.