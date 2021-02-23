Mix it Up at Dixie’s Happy Hour

From the creators of the smash Off-Broadway Tour “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” comes a brand-new streaming show, “Dixie’s Happy Hour.”

Watch as the star of the show, Dixie, joins Good Day NWA with all of her Alabama wisdom and she talks through the recipe for one of her favorite cocktails, Rum & Coke. As she says, “the basic recipe of it is one-third rum to two-thirds Coke. And some people go, ‘Well wait, what if I like more run?’ You’re an over achiever. That means you’re gonna do more rum and less Coke. And maybe you’re like ‘Hey, I have an allergy to Coke.’ I get it – All rum and put a Coke nearby in a room that you can see.”

Show Information:

Feb. 25-28 and March 4-7 at 8 pm

Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $35 (plus applicable fees per household)

For tickets: click here or call 479.443.5600 This is not an on-demand performance. This ticketed, streamed performance is only available to view at your selected performance time. Be sure to “arrive” on time because you can’t pause or replay what you miss. Tickets must be purchased two hours prior to the show time. Patrons will receive an email or a text with a link to the performance.



Play along with Dixie as she mixes drinks from the four basic food groups—rum, gin, vodka and tequila—with a cocktail kit that includes the mixers and liquor to make two margaritas, screwdrivers, rum and Cokes and Tom Collins. Garnish items are not included.

The kits are available at each store by asking for the Dixie’s Happy Hour Cocktail Kit. The purchase of cocktail kits will support each of the four locally owned liquor store partners. There are stores in both Benton and Washington counties. Kit contents, brands and pricing will vary from store to store but range from $35 to $50. Participating stores include:

Fayetteville

Dickson Street Liquor – Kits available starting Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Liquor World – Kits available starting Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Rogers

Buster’s Liquor, Fine Wine and Beer – Kits available starting Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Bentonville