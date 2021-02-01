Mix it Up & Support Local Businesses During the Big Game

On a night when many would typically be cheering on the big game at their favorite bar or restaurant, this year will be a little different. It’s no secret that local bar and restaurant industry has been hit hard during the pandemic. That’s why a Premium Liqueur Brand has partnered with the Independent Restaurant Coalition to invite consumers to help fight to save local businesses.

Watch as Emily Arseneau, Director of Collectif 1806, joins Good Day NWA to talk about the importance of supporting local businesses during and after the pandemic.

