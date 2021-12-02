Mixing Up a Chocolate “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Cocktail

As part of Walton Arts Center’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” programming, they are offering a fun and interactive experience.
Watch as mixologist Ian Holmberg (Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits) joins Good Day NWA to create specialty cocktail inspired by the show. Adults can join Ian on Friday, December 3 for a show-themed cocktail class taking place before the show.
- Show-Themed Cocktail Class
- Walton Arts Center |
- December 3 | 6:30 P.M.
- Drinks Inspired by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
- Tickets $35