Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

From fighting for social justice in NWA to religion and liberation, here’s a reminder that the Undisciplined Live Podcast is making stops at various locations for Black History Month. The podcast is making a stop at St. James Baptist Church in Fayetteville on Tuesday, February 22 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The focus is on religion and liberation. Speakers include Minister Suzanne Bridges, Lowell Taylor And Pastor Dustin McGowan.

If you want to try to entertain an audience in an intimate, supportive setting, Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville is hosting an open mic night. The event happens each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays from seven to nine p-m. They feature a few local singer/songwriters and then it’s an all out jam! If you are interested in being a featured performer, simply sign up when you arrive or reach out on social media.

“Art in Fashion” is an art exhibition by Cheryl Kellar that being presented by Art Ventures at the Fayetteville Public Library. Water Media Artist Cheryl Kellar explores fashion in the daily lives of New Yorkers and Northwest Arkansans alike. You can see the exhibit until March 31, but Friday night, February 25 is the artist reception. It’s happening at the library from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This is your chance to meet and speak with the artist. Small bites and wine will be served.

Sugar Creek Model Railroad and Historical Society, Inc. are pleased to announce that the 19th Annual Great NWA Model Train Show will be held on Saturday, February 26th from 9:00 am to 4:00pm at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville Arkansas. You can expect model trains, railroad memorabilia, and door prizes The annual event is an opportunity for model train enthusiasts to come together from all over Arkansas and collaborate on tracks and layouts that would otherwise be too large for our individual club locations and homes. Admission is $8. Children under 12 get in free.