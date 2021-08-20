Modern Widows Club Brings “Moor Luv” to Fort Smith

Over the last decade, Modern Widows Club (MWC) has brought together countless widows from around the world with the mission of empowering them to build resilience, make a difference in society, and ultimately live their best lives.

In celebration of MWC’s 10-year anniversary, Carolyn Moor, MWC Founder and Development Director, will be launching a 10-city driving tour. Dubbed the “Moor Luv Tour,” Community members and special guests in each city will have an opportunity to meet with Moor and learn about MWC’s work in their city. The tour will bring Moor to Ft. Smith on August 21–22.

Watch as Carolyn Moor, founder and development director, joins Good Day NWA with details of her “Moor Luv Tour” and where you can see her in Fort Smith.

Moor Luv Tour