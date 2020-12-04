Money Talk with Fidelity Investments

With just a few weeks left in 2020, this is a perfect time to get your finances in order before we turn the page to what we hope will be a more positive new year.

A new study from fidelity investments finds that women in particular are ready to do just that. In fact, more than 67% say they have become much more engaged in managing their money since the start of the pandemic. Watch as Lorna Kapusta, Head of Women Investors at Fidelity, joins Good Day NWA with more insights and tips on getting finances on track for 2021.