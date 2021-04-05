More National Recognition for NWA; Yoga, Books, & Cycling – What You Need to Know

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Some congratulations are in order for Markham & Fitz Chocolate in Bentonville. They have been named to FoodandWine.com’s Best Chocolate Shops in America. Recognized for combining cultural anthropology and chemistry, the food and wine article notes that “the shop has managed to make quite the impression in a relatively short amount of time.” Markham and Fitz is located in the eighth street market district in Bentonville. They do remind the public that they’re wearing masks to give staff and customers plenty of time to get vaccinated. And they are still requiring customers to wear masks until seated and consuming food or drink.

Relax into the work week and stretch away your stress as you’re invited to exercise your body and mind tonight at Crystal Bridges. Yoga Story will be leading a yoga session at the museum called “Yoga and Art.” The session begins at 6:00 p.m. and is free for members and $5 for non-members.

You’re invited to the Fayetteville Public Libraries Book Talk Night. The group meets the first Monday of every month from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They discuss a wide variety of literature, both fiction and non-fiction. The book they are discussing tonight is “Kindred” by Octavia Butler.

We talk about the cycling culture in Northwest Arkansas all the time, but for some people just getting started seems overwhelming. That’s why Ozark Cycling Adventures has put together this guide on where to ride, eat and play on our bike trails. The feature trails and destinations for beginners to experienced riders. The website also offers group rides and challenges. The site is a great way to plan your next family cycling adventure.