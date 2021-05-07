Mother’s Day Weekend Rocks with Live Music, a May Festival, Art, & Poetry – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

With all the excitement around the expansion of Crystal Bridges, perhaps you want to familiarize yourself with the architecture of Crystal Bridges. Happening from 11:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7, the museum is offering a virtual zoom tour of the museum with their Architecture Guides. The guides will introduce you to the unique architectural features of Moshe Safdie’s design, and provide insights into some of the special challenges the museum’s site posed to engineers. Registration is required for this free event.

A reminder that the Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas is presenting their Annual May Festival Saturday, May 8. This is a hybrid event this year kicking off tomorrow at eleven a-m with both virtual and in-person events including a free Covid-19 vaccine drive through and a drive through food sale. We have a full interview with the event coordinator, Berenice on our website right now,

Artist Johnnie Diacon has been working on a three-panel mural installation for Bentonville’s Museum of Native American History that depicts the Trail of Tears. The mural will effectively create a new stop on the National Trail of Tears Association map of destinations. The work will be installed Saturday, May 8 at 3:00 p.m. There will be a simultaneous live stream of the installation on Facebook for you to view from wherever you may be. And when you feel safe, you’re invited to check out the mural on the south exterior wall of the museum.

On Sunday, poetry returns to the Open Mouth Literary Center on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville as they welcome Poet Megan Fernandes. Their poetry will be preceded by a round of introductory readings by members of the poetry community. The event will take place Sunday via zoom at 7:00 p.m. To provide additional access, zoom auto captions will be provided, And an a-s-l interpreter will be present. You can also access copies of all poems via google docs. There is a suggested donation of five dollars.

If live music is your jam, George’s Majestic Lounge is getting back in the groove of offering in-person events and they have a full weekend of music planned starting today with a happy hour concert with 1 ounce jig followed by Sean Harrison for the late show. Then on Saturday you can catch Brent Cobb and Kendell Marvel.