Mountain Biking, Yoga, & Cocktails to Start 2022 – Happening in NWA

If you’re looking for something active to do to keep you moving during the winter months, perhaps it’s time for you to join a group mountain bike ride. The weekly Fayetteville Mountain Bike Group Ride and Social will trek along the Smokehouse Trail in west Fayetteville on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Happening on Tuesday, January 4, Saddlebock Brewery and Restaurant in Springdale is hosting a picking circle. Grab you guitar, mandolin, bass – or any instrument and join some folks who want to play and have a good time. The picking circle starts at 6:00 p.m. You’re invited to come jam or come an an audience member to just listen.

Moms Unlimited Fitness and Health wants to help you start the new year in the right way. They are hosting a fitness class on Wednesday, January 5 called Dumbbells and Down Dogs. The class will focus on yoga and resistance training that complement each other. You can bring your own yoga mat and a bottle of water for this class which is taking place Wednesday at six at the Day by Day health center in Fayetteville.

Perhaps you’re looking to kick your cocktail game up a notch. Grab your friends for a fun night out where you will learn to make 3 unique drinks, perfect for the first few months of 2022. Chef Erin Rowe will take participants on a journey of cocktails that will be great for entertaining from now until St. Patrick’s Day. The event takes place at Brick and Mortar in Rogers at six p-m on Thursday. You must be at least twenty-one to attend.

We participated in the Virtual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in December, we want to celebrate with the Salvation Army. The KNWA Morning Team did indeed raise the most money with $2,769 just edging out the evening team’s $2,299. The great new is that all of those funds go to support those who need it most!

