Movie News and a Spring Rollout of Foods that Will Make You See Pastels

Watch as Good Day NWA talks about some trending hot topics including upcoming streaming movies and some new foods ready to roll out this spring.

Spiderman fans have been waiting for this! Checkout the stars of the film Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Here they are leaving director Jon Watts office as they are trying to figure out what the film title is. You can see it right there, “Spider-Man No Way Home.” The cast has posted spoof titles on their social media. “Spider-Man No Way Home” is the third film of the rebooted Spider-Man franchise. You can see all the web slinging action in theaters on December 17.

Amy Poehler is directing a teen comedy coming to Netflix. Here’s a look at “Moxie.” The film tells the story of 16-year-old Vivian, played by Hadley Robinson, who, fed up with the sexism at her high school, anonymously publishes a feminist zine. That inspires other students to rise up against the toxic status quo. Poehler stars in the film as Vivian’s rebellious mother. “Moxie” is set to stream to Netflix March 3. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Josephine Langford and Marcia Gay Harden to name a few are some familiar faces you will see.

Producers for “America’s Got Talent” announcing that last season’s judging panel will return for the new season that starts this spring. This is how the show looked, pre-pandemic, this time last year… but Simon Cowell missed the ‘live’ portion of last season because of a broken back. So he watched colleagues Terry Crews, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel carry on without him. You can see spoken word poet Brandon Leake was last season’s winner. “AGT” also announced it’s holding its final “virtual” audition on Saturday, March 6. This is the last chance to go online and try to impress the show’s producers with your talent, and maybe earn the opportunity to audition in front of the judges in the upcoming season which you can see right here on KNWA.

Paul McCartney is finally ready to write his memoirs, and will use music, and a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet, to help guide him. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present” will be released this fall. McCartney will trace his life through 154 songs, from his teens and early partnership with fellow Beatle John Lennon to his solo work over the past half century. Irish Poet Paul Muldoon is editing and will contribute an introduction. No Beatle has written a standard, full-fledged account of his life. According to McCartney’s publishers, his songs will be arranged alphabetically, and will include comments on when and where they were written and what inspired them.

Dunkin’ Donuts is going “green.” The restaurant chain is adding avocado toast and two new matcha items to its spring menu. You can now enjoy a blueberry matcha latte and the new matcha topped donut.

Here’s a story for your sweet tooth. Stuffed Puffs, the chocolate stuffed marshmallows has something new. Take a look at the pastel collection with individually-wrapped marshmallows for Easter festivities. Each themed bag contains 10-single classic milk chocolate Stuffed Puffs. The puffs are filled with the fluffy milk chocolate core fans know and love.