Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The Young Professionals from the Urban League of Arkansas invite you out to a happy hour event taking place at Modoko in Rogers on Friday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m. You can come out, grab a drink, network with like-minded individuals and get to know other young professionals. The organization is focused on harnessing the talents, drive and compassion of young professionals who are dedicated to serving their Northwest Arkansas community.

The weather outside might be frightful, but you can take a trip to “Panama” without leaving Northwest Arkansas. The Ultimate Van Halen Experience will head to JJ’s Live in Fayetteville on Saturday, February 26 for a tribute concert. Faithfully recreating the sound, look, and energy of the original Van Halen lineup, Dave, Eddie, Michael, and Alex work to bring you the most accurate concert experience possible. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. for you to get the “jump” on the weekend!

A couple of things you should know about happening on Sunday, February 27. First, head to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks if you’re curious about how to prune young trees. Young trees need special care to grow correctly and former U of A professor and Botanical Garden Volunteer Dr. Gerald Kilngaman with share his knowledge through this interactive class. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

Remember that Black Owned NWA is having their business expo at the Apollo in downtown Springdale on Saturday, but they are also capping Black History Month on Sunday, February 27 with a movie night! In partnership with the Bentonville Film Festival, they are screening the award-winning short film called “Flight” and Rodger’ & Hammerstein’s 1997 version of “Cinderella!” This free event is happening on Sunday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. at 214 by CACHE also in downtown Springdale.

Sweet Freedom Cheese has reschedule a couple of classes. First, their collaboration with Buddy Pegs has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 5. This event is an urban art bike ride followed by cheese, charcuterie and wine pairings. And, their Raclette Night has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 3. Tickets are still available for both of those events.

We’ve mentioned the Fayetteville Film Fest’s movie showcase at Walton Arts Center a few times. That event was supposed to take place on Friday, February 25 and it has now been postponed to April 22. The night features several award-winning films from the 20-21 festival, like the one you see here from filmmaker Reed Cash Carson who we interviewed earlier this week. If you purchased tickets, those will still be honored. And if you need tickets, there are still a few remaining.

Finally, here’s a shout out to a couple of local chefs. Rafael Rios from Yeyo’s and Matthew McClure from The Hive at 21c are semi-finalists in the South Region for the prestigious Jame Beard award. TheY are both nominated in the “Best Chef” category. Congrats, Chefs! The Preacher’s Son was also nominated in the Outstanding Hospitality category. Those awards will be revealed on Wednesday, March 16.