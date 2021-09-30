Movie Screening, A Pottery Party PLUS More Local Stories

Take a look at what’s going on in NWA for Thursday, Sept. 30 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.
Here’s your chance to give back to women in need. The Chase Family Foundation is hosting its 6th annual “Help the Girls” event. This free event is happening from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Springdale County Club.
There will be light hors d’
oeuvres and a cash bar. You are asked to bring new and very gently used bras, and new underwear. All donations are given to local non-profit organizations who serve women in our area including Peace at Home Shelter and the NWA Women's Shelter. The Chase Family Foundation is committed to serving those in need.
A big congratulations to Dress for Success NWA for opening its newest location. The non-profit has been operating out of the Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. Now a second location is at the St. James Outreach Center in Fayetteville. The organization offers free services for women, including professional clothing, resume and interview help and educational and network opportunities. Since 2013, Dress for Success NWA has helped more than 2,000 women secure and retain jobs, and advance their careers.
This weekend the Community Creative Center is hosting Pottery on the Patio, happening Saturday, October 2 from 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at the center in Fayetteville. This free family friendly event will feature art, live music, food and more. If you miss Saturday’s event, not to worry, there are more Pottery on the Patio events scheduled for later in the month.
On Sunday, you’re invited to a film screening. DAYVISION films presents: “And the Winner Is” will be showing along with two short films, “Pandemic Love” and “Chop Shop” produced by Arkansas filmmakers.
This event will take place at the Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Guests will have the chance to engage with the directors, cast and crew.
