Movies News; Dancing with the Stars; Pet Costumes; Spicy Mountain Dew – Hot Topics

A 1992 cult classic is being reimagined. That story is kicking off Hot Topics!

Following the success of his movies “Get Out” and “Us,” Oscar winner Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions set their sights on a “Candyman” film and signed up-and-coming filmmaker Nia DaCosta to direct. The newest installment of “Candyman” centers around successful Gallery Director, Brianna played by Teyonah Parris, and her visual artist boyfriend Anthony played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in modern day Chicago. In a now gentrified Cabrini-Green. But the rot of the past lingers. A longtime resident tells Anthony about the Candyman and soon the horrors begin anew. “Candyman” is in theaters on Friday, August 27.

The first teaser trailer has been released for the highly-anticipated film “Spencer,” featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. According to a press release the film focuses on one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. “Spencer” will have its theatrical release in the U.S. in November. It also stars Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall, with Jack Farthing as Prince Charles. Next year marks 25 years since Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris

A new season of “Dancing with the Stars” is on the way, and joining the celeb cast is dancing and singing sensation Jojo Siwa. Siwa will make history by will competing as part of the first same-sex pairing on the show for the upcoming 30th season. Siwa has said she identifies as gay and queer, said the same-sex pairing signals to viewers that it’s ok to be your true self. Also taking the dance floor: Olympic Gymnastics Champion Suni Lee. The rest of cast will be announced on Sept. 8, and the season premiere will air on Sept. 20.

It’s not quite fall ya’ll, but retailers and customers already have their sights on the holidays. Petsmart’s Halloween Collection is now live, with fun new costumes in the collection including those for small pets like guinea pigs. There’s a costume to fit every pet’s personality from Star Wars-obsessed to super hero fans. You can even twin with your pet in matching costumes.

Here’s an interesting partnership. Mountain Dew and Cheetos have teamed to create Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot. It is the first-ever beverage that combines the sweet, citrus dew flavor with the spicy heat of Cheetos Flamin’ Hot. This mashup will be available on the virtual shelves of the Dew Store, beginning Tuesday, August 31.