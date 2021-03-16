Multi-Instrumentalist Patti Steel to Perform First Solo Show

You might know Multi-instrumentalist Patti Steel from the band the The Trashcan Bandits, but, she is stepping out from her usual company and performing solo.
Watch as Patti visits with Good Day NWA about playing her first solo show, her favorite instrument, and the highs & lows of being an artist during the pandemic.
Shamrock Week | Now – March 21
- The Park House Kitchen + Bar
- Siloam Springs
- Live Music Every Day
- All shows start at 6pm unless otherwise noted!
- Monday, March 15 = Sarah Loethen
- Tuesday, March 16 = Patti Steel
- Wednesday, March 17 = Jenna & Friends
- Thursday, March 18 = Dale & Billy
- Friday, March 19 = Tori Miller & Liam St. John
- Saturday, March 20 = Tater, Mater, and Squarsh
- Sunday, March 21 = Samantha Hunt 12pm
- Mask Required | RSVP