Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Arkansas did it again. This time the Women’s basketball team knocked off the Auburn Tigers playing without Makayla Daniels, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Samara Spencer. Amber Ramirez hit the game winning bucket with only a few tenths of a second left on the clock and the final score ended up being 68 – 66. Congrats to the team, Coach Neighbors, and all involved.

Sticking with Razorback athletics, Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics at Barnhill Arena on Friday, February 11 starting at 6:45 p.m. It’s Women’s Empowerment Night as #14 Arkansas hosts #10 Kentucky. The turnaround has been quick for the Gymbacks, who last saw action against Southeast Missouri in a rare Sunday meet after both teams had to make schedule adjustments due to inclement weather. But the team has adjusted prepare for the Wildcats.

Also happening this weekend it’s this year’s installment of the Tyson Invitational for both men’s and women’s track and field. The men’s events feature a field of 20 teams, 10 of which are currently ranked among the top 25, Arkansas coming in at #12. And the women’s events will feature the #3 Razorbacks, the #1 Florida Gators, the #4 LSU Tigers and four other schools in the top 25. It all begins on Friday, February 11 at the Randall Tyson Track Center at 3:55 p.m. and on Saturday, February 12 at 12:45 p.m. The first 100 students and kids each day of the meet will receive a Razorback track and field arm sleeve. Tickets are $5 for adults, and only available at the ticket office, while kids 18 and younger are free. There will also be a livestream on the SEC Network+.

On Friday, February 11, the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society is presenting the Huntertones at Roots HQ in Fayetteville. Huntertones brings people together around the globe with fun, imaginative and fearless music. Their high energy, horn-driven sound features genre bending composition and unconventional covers. General admission is $30.