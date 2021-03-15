Mural Revealed; Track Champs; Virtual Events – What You Need to Know

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including the unveiling of a new mural and virtual events for young and old.

Some more congrats are in order for Razorback Athletics. In addition to the Men’s Basketball Team’s number 3 seed to the NCAA Tournament and the Softball Team continuing their win streak, Lance Harter’s trophy case is getting some new hardware as the women won their second consecutive Indoor National Title. What’s impressive is the fact the women did not win any individual event titles and still managed to put up 58 points on the final day to finish with 68. Congrats to the team!

In case you missed it, George’s Majestic Lounge announced the completion of the mural on their building. Local artist Brandon Bullette was commissioned to create a piece that celebrates the heritage of live music in Fayetteville. The artists that are featured have graced the George’s stage over the years…. you might recognize the Cate Brothers, Rochelle Bradshaw, and Amy Helm among others. George’s said that this public mural exceeded their expectations.

Here’s a virtual event happening right after our show today. You can join a Crystal Bridges Gallery Guide via Zoom for a virtual look at 3 Artworks in 30 minutes! Guides will encourage exploration and conversation during these tours. This event will happen from eleven-thirty to noon. And if you miss today’s tour, they are offering another one on Wednesday. The one on Wednesday will highlight and celebrate works by women artists in celebration of Women’s History Month!

Does your kiddo love Pokémon? The Rogers Public Library is providing crafts, games, and interactive fun on Zoom around the theme of Pokémon? “Catch ’em all at the Library” will happen today at four p-m and is best for ages 8-12 years. Registration is required. Once you register you will receive and email with the access information for Zoom.