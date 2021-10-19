Music & Theatre Shows; a Virtual Auction; & Snoooooop! – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

Walton Arts Center has audiences covered with a weekend full of entertainment. Whether you love Americana roots music, smooth jazz or stand-up comedy, there’s something for you Thursday through Saturday. The musical groups Wild Ponies and Jane Bunnett are both performing along with comedian Raj Suresh – who calls Northwest Arkansas home. Tickets for all three shows are on sale now.

TheatreSquared are opening a new show. In-person performances of Tiny Beautiful Things begin Wednesday, October 20 with Hi-definition streaming to be available starting on November 12. The show was written by the Oscar-nominated writer of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” The show runs through December 5.

Our Arkansas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is inviting you to take part in a national, virtual event happening on Thursday, October 21. The “Breath of Life Celebration” will begin with a pre-show at eight-thirty p-m. You’ll be encouraged as you hear stories from individuals living with CF as well as from musicians, poets, artists, and educators.

Calling all Snoop Dogg fans! Get ready to “drop it like it’s hot” because the Grammy Award Winning Rapper is coming to Fayetteville! Snoop Dogg is coming to JJ’s Live on Wednesday November 10. This is a pre-release party promoting his new album, Algorithm. “Now let me tell ya what’s crackalackin”…Tickets are on sale now. And don’t forget, you can catch Snoop during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which airs on KNWA.