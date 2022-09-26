Startup Junkie has an opportunity for you that you don’t want to miss.

Caleb Talley and Orson Weems are here to tell us about an exciting collaboration between Startup Junkie and Music Education Initiative.

You can enjoy a special music-themed networking happy hour with the Music Education Initiative (MEI) on Friday, September 30. Drinks will be provided and hear from MEI’s Executive Director and Co-Founder Orson Weems on their mission to engage, educate, and elevate the next generation of professionals in music and entertainment.

You can view more information on the event here.