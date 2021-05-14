Music Returns to Several NWA Venues; an Endurance Challenge Event; Rhea Lana’s Sale Event – Happening in NWA: Weekend Edition

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

The concert series is back at the Walmart AMP and several AMP shows are on sale. As of Friday, May 14, you can now purchase your tickets for Jim Gaffigan, Need to Breathe, and Dierks Bentley in addition to the other concerts that are on sale. Several shows have been rescheduled from last season and those shows are honoring tickets that were purchased for the original date. If you’re curious about info on shows you might be ticket holder for or if you want to purchase newly released tickets, you’ll find a link on our website.

AMP fans, you can also support local music. Shoutout to our friends in the band Jenna and the Soul Shakers who have several performances happening this weekend. On May 14, they will be performing at Pedaler’s Pub in Bentonville at 7:00 p.m. and then they will be at the Park House Kitchen and Bar at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Speaking of Siloam Springs, the Flint Creek Endurance event is taking place this weekend in Siloam Springs. If you remember we had our friend Oddvar on the show talking about this unique event. Basically, it’s a loop that you have to run and you have a certain amount of time to do it. If you complete the loop under the time limit, you have the remaining time to rest and then you run the loop again. The competition will narrow until there is only one person left standing. The competition begins at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Here is a full interview about the event.

Another live music event, this one is a little more classic. The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will be preforming a concert at Turnbow Park in Downtown Springdale on Saturday May 15 starting at 7:00 p.m. The event is free, but capacity is limited and registration is required. A duo of a flautist and a violinist known as Duo Capriccioso will perform “Latin Tones.”

This weekend Rhea Lana’s is holding another huge sale at the Rogers Convention Center. VIPs and presale tickets holders get first dibs as they have access to the sale tonight and tomorrow. Then the sale opens to the pubic on Sunday and lasts through next Saturday. If you need new summer fashions, want to swap out your kids’ toys, or maybe you’re a new mom or mom-to-be – Rhea Lana’s has you covered.