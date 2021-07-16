Musician Pat Ryan Key Celebrates the Release of “New Old Stock”

As of Friday, July 16, musician and friend of the show Pat Ryan Key has released a new album called “New Old Stock.”
Watch as Pat joins Good Day NWA to talk about the album, where you can pick up a copy, and where you can see him perform. Plus, he treats us to a catchy tune from the album called “How About It?”
Upcoming Performance
- Pat Ryan Key (as Key & Al) performing with Ponder the Albatross, Bootleg Royale, & Dirty Seconds
- Thursday, July 29
- Doors Open at 7:00 p.m.
- George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville
- Tickets: $8 – $10