Musician Pat Ryan Key Celebrates the Release of “New Old Stock”

As of Friday, July 16, musician and friend of the show Pat Ryan Key has released a new album called “New Old Stock.”

Watch as Pat joins Good Day NWA to talk about the album, where you can pick up a copy, and where you can see him perform. Plus, he treats us to a catchy tune from the album called “How About It?”

Upcoming Performance

  • Pat Ryan Key (as Key & Al) performing with Ponder the Albatross, Bootleg Royale, & Dirty Seconds
  • Thursday, July 29
  • Doors Open at 7:00 p.m.
  • George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville
  • Tickets: $8 – $10

