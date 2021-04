Musician Pat Ryan Key talks about how he "Messed Up."

Fueled by perseverance and directed by a free conscience, Pat Ryan Key clearly writes from the soul. This award-winning musician joins Good Day NWA to discuss his brand new single, “Messed Up,” along with the director of the music video, Evan Alvarado.

You can listen to the single “Messed Up” now. Access the April 12 premiere event for the music video here.