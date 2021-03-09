Myth Busters: Rock Mortgage Edition

With about a year spending significant time at home, many people have had plenty of time to assess their living arrangements. This, coupled with historically low interest rates has increased the number of first time homebuyers. Buying a home for the first time can seem overwhelming.

Watch as Jay Myers, Loan Officer at Rock Mortgage is here to help explain the process and debunk a few mortgage myths for first time home buyers.

Many believe that a potential home buyer should make a down payment of 20% of the home’s value. That could be a substantial amount of money. Fact or myth?

Myth! 20 % is the most common number we see referenced, but in reality the average down payment for first time buyers today is just 6 percent. Actually, there are a number of programs that enable buyers to have lower down payments or even none at all. For example, the USDA Home Purchase program requires 0 down if you meet certain credit score requirements and rural area designations, which encompass many areas of Arkansas. The Fannie Mae Home Ready program allows for a down payment as low as 3% with supplemental boarder or rental income which makes it perfect for individuals cohabiting or for multi-generational families. FHA loans require as little as 10% down or even lower depending on your credit score. A very favorable option for buyers with a good credit history is our 97 % loan-to-value (LTV) purchase program which allows homebuyers to purchase a home with just 3 percent down. If you have a minimum credit score of 620, VA loans are a great option for eligible active duty or retired military veterans. There’s no down payment requirement, no official minimum credit score requirement and no mortgage insurance premium. The key is determining which mortgage product fits your financial picture the best, and that’s where a trusted mortgage lender can provide guidance.

You mentioned credit score levels as requirements for certain loan options. Many first time home buyers think they must have perfect credit, with scores in the 700 – 800s to qualify to buy a home. Is this accurate?

Another myth! A consumer’s ​credit score​ is one thing a mortgage lender looks at when determining a potential homebuyer’s financial situation. The score is based on a number of items including debt-to-income ratio, repayment history and more. Scores range from 300 to 850 – the higher the score, the better. However, It’s a common misperception that your credit score has to be perfect in order to buy a home. Generally speaking, borrowers need a solid credit score of 640, debt-to-income ratio no higher than 50%, steady income and funds to cover down payment and closing costs. A higher credit score can help secure a lower rate, but it doesn’t have to be perfect.

Even with a solid credit score, many first time homebuyers believe they can’t buy a home if they still have student debt. Is it true student loans must be paid off before acquiring a mortgage?

Myth again! While it may seem that existing debts such as student loans need to be paid off before buying a home, it’s not a requirement. When you’re applying for a mortgage, the lender considers many factors, looking at your entire financial picture – including your debt-to-income ratio, other existing payments and monthly income. If your income is high enough to cover the payments, having a student loan will likely not affect your ability to get a mortgage.

With these low interest rates, and the opportunity to get into their first home, many prospective homebuyers think the most important first thing to do is to start looking at homes, then apply for a mortgage.

Yet another myth. Many people assume that you can find your dream home first, then apply for the mortgage. But that’s backwards–now more than ever. Today, your first stop when shopping for a house should be at your mortgage lender to get pre-approved for a home loan. In the current competitive market, mortgage pre-approval is essential because many home sellers have multiple offers. Sellers want to know the buyer is serious and has the cash or financing to make a firm offer. In addition, pre-approval lets buyers know exactly how much money a lender will loan them. It also helps them target the right homes within their budget. After all, you don’t want to get your heart set on a home only to find out you can’t afford it.

Every situation is different and you want to get a knowledgeable lender who will support you and guide you through the process to find the right mortgage for your specific situation.

For more information, visit ​www.rockmortgagelending.com​ or call 479.321.3355.